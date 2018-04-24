LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China's largest money market fund Yu'ebao sees slowest asset growth in Q1

1
2018-04-24 10:10Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China's largest money market fund Yu'ebao had its slowest Q1 asset growth in the first quarter of this year.

The online money market fund, managed by Tianhong Asset Management Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Alibaba's Ant Financial Services Group, saw its assets grow 6.9 percent in the first three months of 2018, the slowest Q1 expansion since its establishment in 2013.

Yu'ebao had about 1.689 trillion yuan (about 268.2 billion U.S. dollars) under management by the end of March.

The money market fund has introduced a string of purchase limits since the end of 2017 to guard against financial risks, which might be a major drag on its assets growth pace.

Yu'ebao had 474 million users by the end of 2017, with more than 99 percent of them individual investors holding an average of 3,329.57 yuan in each account.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.