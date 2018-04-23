Huawei 5G truck roadshow arrives in Madrid with Spain top 5G priority market

"Spain is our top 5G priority market," said Huawei Spain CEO Tony Jin Yong at the presentation of the telecommunications giant's 5G truck roadshow in Madrid on Monday.

The Huawei 5G truck roadshow is a demonstration center for Huawei's 5G technologies and will visit 40 cities in 10 European countries over the coming three months.

Jin Yong told those attending the presentation the roadshow will allow Huawei to "explain 5G, how it will be commercialized and the impact it will have on our daily lives."

He explained that Spain was key to Huawei's strategy for 5G rollout in Europe and that "the strong ecosystem in Spain will assure it is in the first wave of 5G development."

"The system is ready, the market is ready and the ecosystem is warming up," he continued.

Meanwhile, Francisco Manuel Alcala of Huawei's wireless sales solutions department said the roadshow shows the "how, when, and why of 5G."

Jin Yong said that in 2017 Huawei "designated 600 million U.S. dollars in R&D for 5G development," and it was estimated the investment would "reach 800 million dollars in 2018."

He added that in order to ensure that ultra-fast 5G networks are effective, Huawei is also "collaborating with over 280 partners all over the world to develop a solid ecosystem with the aim of building an intelligent and totally connected world."

The arrival of 5G will allow for many innovations, such as self-driven cars, drones, e-health, wireless factories, as well as huge advances in augmented and virtual reality. It also allows for the immediate streaming of 4K and 8K TV, producing a revolution in home entertainment and in many other areas.

"All of the key elements are already a reality," said the Huawei Spain CEO, predicting a capacity of 20 Gbps would be a reality by 2020 and that currently Huawei is "the only company that is able to provide the full series of commercial solutions."

It is estimated that by 2025 there will be 40 billion intelligent devices and 100 million 5G connections worldwide, which would totally revolutionize the lives of many, if not all of us, Jin Yong said.