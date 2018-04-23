Chinese tycoon buys first customized Hongqi limousine

The first customized Hongqi L5, or "Red Flag," China's homegrown car brand, has been bought by Chinese tycoon Cao Dewang, founder and head of the world's top auto glass manufacturer Fuyao Glass.

Price of a customized Hongqi L5 starts at 6 million yuan (953,000 U.S. dollars). It is China's first independently-developed deluxe car for customized service.

The car maker, Chinese automaker FAW Group, based in northeast Jilin Province, opened the sales for 100 Hongqi L5 sedans in January, and offered six basic interior design styles. A website for receiving tailor-made orders for the L5 limousines operates in seven languages.

Hongqi made its debut as a parade sedan at Beijing's Tian'anmen Square during China's 10th National Day celebration in 1959. Since then, the Hongqi sedan has long been featured in parades during major national celebrations and has mostly been purchased by government departments.

Cao said he bought the car out of his trust in the quality of the domestic car brand, and his desire to contribute to the development of the national auto industry.