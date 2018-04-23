China's soybean production to recover in 2018

China is expected to increase its soybean planting area this year due to a pro-production policy, according to a panel of experts with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The production area is expected to grow by 1.1 percent this year, with output exceeding 15 million tonnes, according to the latest report on China's agriculture outlook released over the weekend.

Rising demand will keep soybean imports at high level but structure optimized, the report noted.

Prices will remain stable in general, with some types of output facing risks of larger price fluctuations, said the report.

It also estimated the production of corn will increase while that of wheat and rice will fall.