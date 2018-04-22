LINE

China to see expanding helicopter fleet in purchase intention: forecast

China is expected to see its civil helicopter fleet expand with an increase in purchase intentions thanks to the burgeoning general aviation industry, said Honeywell Aerospace at its latest forecast.

Around 4,000 to 4,200 new civilian-use helicopters will be delivered globally from 2018 to 2022, the company said in its 20th annual Turbine-Powered Civil Helicopter Purchase Outlook.

New helicopter purchase intentions will increase by 9 percentage points in China in the upcoming five years, the forecast said.

China's sustainable economic growth and the government's determination to boost general aviation will jointly contribute to the increase in purchase intentions from Chinese helicopter operators, said Andy Gill, senior director of business and general aviation in Asia-Pacific for Honeywell Aerospace.

At the end of 2017, China's civil helicopter fleet was around 900.

Honeywell delivered its 20th heli-market outlook in 2018 which surveyed more than 1,000 chief pilots and flight department managers of companies operating 3,489 turbine and 334 piston helicopters worldwide.

　　

