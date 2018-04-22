Yunnan lifts 250,000 people out of poverty through relocation

Southwest China's Yunnan Province has lifted about 253,000 people out of poverty by relocating them from poverty-stricken communities to more developed areas, according to the provincial development and reform commission.

The province will relocate a total of 650,000 impoverished people in order to help lift them out of poverty by the end of 2020.

The province is constructing more houses for people currently living the most poverty-hit areas, and will offer tailored social security policies to ensure a smooth move for them.

Alleviating poverty through relocation has been a "key drive" in the country's poverty reduction and the supply-side structural reform for the country during the past few years.

China aims to lift all rural people out of poverty by 2020 to create a "moderately prosperous society." There were around 30 million Chinese still living below the national poverty line at the end of last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.