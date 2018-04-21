LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China approves 2 IPO applications

1
2018-04-21 12:20Xinhua Editor: Yao Lan ECNS App Download

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) approved the IPO applications from two companies Friday.

They are allowed to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan (238 million U.S. dollars), the CSRC said in a statement.

Sangfor Technologies, an information security and cloud computing service provider, will be listed on the NASDAQ-style board of ChiNext, while Fuda Alloy Materials will be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The firms and their underwriters will confirm IPO dates and publish prospectuses following discussions with the exchanges.

Under the current IPO system, new shares are subject to approval from the CSRC. China is gradually switching from an approval-based IPO system to a more market-oriented one based on registration.

 

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.