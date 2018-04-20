LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Alibaba buys Chip Manufacturer C-SKY Microsystems

1
2018-04-20 14:45Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Alibaba Group Holding has acquired Hangzhou C-SKY Microsystems Co., Ltd., an integrated circuit design house, in a bid to increase its own chip-making capability, Alibaba said Friday.

Founded in 2001, Hangzhou-based C-SKY Microsystems develops embedded CPU and chip architecture. The company said it is the only embedded CPU volume provider in China with its own instruction set architecture.

"The acquisition is an important step for Alibaba's chip development," said Zhang Jianfeng, chief technology officer of Alibaba.

Alibaba said the purchase of C-SKY Microsystems will help unify the two companies' R&D capability amid China's campaign to gain self-reliance in key technology.

Alibaba has previously invested in five chip manufacturers, including U.S. AI chip designer Kneron and Barefoot Networks.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.