Chinese bike-sharing service ofo welcomed in India

2018-04-20

Chinese bike-sharing company ofo received more than 1.1 million orders in India in the first quarter in 2018, the company said Thursday.

The company announced the decision to enter the Indian market in November 2017. Its service is now available in seven Indian cities, including New Delhi, Indore, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Pune, Coimbatore and Chennai.

"India has a huge population, and with the worsening of urban problems like environmental pollution and traffic congestion, India needs more environmentally-friendly public transport solutions," said Dexter Sim, who is in charge of ofo's business in India.

"There are 15 more Indian cities interested in the bike-sharing service," Sim said.

So far, ofo has operations in 19 foreign countries, and offers more than 120,000 green rides in over 70 cities overseas.

　　

