'No one will steal your job': Robot Sophia

Sophia, a robot integrating the latest technologies and artificial intelligence developed by Hanson Robotics is pictured during a presentation at the "AI for Good" Global Summit at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in Geneva, Switzerland, June 7, 2017. (Photo/Agencies)

"No one will steal your job," Sophia, the world's first robot citizen, assured her interlocutor on Thursday in Istanbul.

In a self-confident tone, the female humanoid robot said that it is the job of the CEOs to have companies hire someone else to replace their current employees.

"If you want to get angry about outsourcing jobs, you can get angry with them," she added.

She believes, however, that in the future more and more robots will be hired by companies to help human beings do their jobs better.

Sophia made the remarks in her appearance at a marketing meeting in Istanbul. On the occasion, she looked in turn at the speakers at the podium and the audience from the floor. She smiled now and then and blinked at a wave at her.

"The main theme of today's congress is experience," she said. "Experience is also very important to me because I can learn and imitate human behaviors through experience, thanks to the artificial intelligence I have."

For her, human behaviors can sometimes be predictable and easy to learn, but they can also be rational and creative, compelling her the most.

As the world's most expressive and engaging humanoid robot, Sophia can recognize faces and mimic 62 human facial expressions, including blink and smile, according to her creator, Hanson Robotics, a Hong Kong-based company.

In October last year, she was granted citizenship of Saudi Arabia, the first for a robot.

In Sophia's view, there are enough resources on the planet for everyone, if distributed properly.

Matthew Chavira, business development manager for Hanson Robotics, said that as robots expand their intelligence over time, the world will start to discuss their rights in society.

"If Turkey will offer to grant such a citizenship to Sophia, I am sure she is going to evaluate it," Chavira said.

During her stay in Turkey, Sophia will also take a role in advertisement shootings by digital bank Yapi Kredi.