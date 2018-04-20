Upcoming int'l expo reflects China's commitment to open door wider: diplomat

Photo taken on April 19, 2018 shows the scene of the press conference of the Publicity of China International Import Expo and Bilateral Economic Cooperation in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (Xinhua/Liu Chuntao)

The China International Import Expo, the first of its kind in China to be held in November, reflects China's commitment to open its door wider for trade and investment, a Chinese diplomat said on Thursday.

Li Guangjun, economic and commercial counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh, told a press briefing in Dhaka on Thursday that the first China International Import Expo is a manifest that China's door will not be closed but open wider.

The expo will be held in Shanghai on Nov. 5-10, 2018.

"It is the commitment and action made by the Chinese government to open wider," he said.

He said this expo would be a big platform for public goods.

According to Li, China is keenly interested in making the expo a platform for all other countries to showcase their own social development and economic achievements as well as free trade cooperation.

All parties would have an opportunity to join together and discuss major topics concerning international trade, world economy and globalization, he said, urging Bangladesh businesses and officials to take the opportunity.