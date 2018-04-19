LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Chongqing issues licenses for self-driving car road tests

1
2018-04-19 16:57Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality has issued license plates for self-driving vehicles owned by seven automakers for public road testing on Wednesday.

The seven automakers are Chongqing-based Changan Automobile, Baidu, FAW Group, Dongfeng Motor, GAC Group, Geely and Foton, according to a launch ceremony held by China Automotive Engineering Research Institute, a third-party organization that will aid the testing.

The city opened 9.6 kilometers of public roads for autonomous car testing in Liang Jiang New Area on Wednesday.

"From a closed test field to public roads, the new move shows not only the fast development of China's self-driving technology but also the solid progress of supporting policies and regulations," said Li Kaiguo, president of the institute.

It is the first batch of self-driving car testing licenses issued by Chongqing after it issued regulations governing road testing of unmanned vehicles in mid-March, following Beijing and Shanghai.

Chongqing produces the most vehicles in China, with an annual production of around 3 million vehicles.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.