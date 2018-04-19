LINE

Economy

WTO trade remedy measures should not be abused: China

2018-04-19 15:56Xinhua

China does not want to see World Trade Organization trade remedy measures abused or used for protectionism, the country's Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

The U.S. commerce department Wednesday launched anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures against Chinese steel wheels and decided that general-purpose aluminum alloy plates from China received government subsidies.

"Steel products have become a major target of U.S. trade remedy measures, which account for over half the country's total trade remedy measures," ministry spokesperson Gao Feng said at a press conference.

"Over-use of trade remedy measures in certain sectors will not sustain booming industrial growth, and China hopes the United States will return to the right track of win-win cooperation to help promote global trade and nurture domestic industries," Gao said.

　　

