China announces anti-dumping measures on imported chlorobutyl rubber

2018-04-19

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) announced Thursday that it will impose provisional anti-dumping measures on chlorobutyl rubber imported from the United States, the European Union, and Singapore.

A preliminary ruling by the MOC found that companies from these countries had dumped chlorobutyl rubber on the Chinese market, and such imports had caused substantial damage to the domestic industry.

Starting on Friday, importers of the product are required to pay deposits with Chinese customs calculated based on a rate ranged from 26percent to 66.5 percent, according to the ministry.

The MOC decided to launch the anti-dumping investigation into imported chlorobutyl rubber on Aug. 30, 2017.

　　

