BYD eBus heads to NZ

2018-04-19

The first batch of BYD K9 battery electric buses manufactured by Chinese automaker BYD Auto have been delivered to Auckland, New Zealand, a Taiwan-based newspaper reported.

The buses will be used by different operators on different bus routes, and the operation data will be used as a basis for formulating future transport policies and helping Auckland develop a zero-emissions bus system, said Shane Ellison, CEO of the Auckland Transport.

As an important tool for BYD to promote electrification in global bus systems, BYD K9 electric buses are now operating in more than 50 countries and regions.

　　

