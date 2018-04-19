LINE

Economy

Xiaomi may acquire GoPro

2018-04-19

Chinese handset-maker Xiaomi may purchase U.S.-based action camera producer GoPro, Chinese news website PingWest reported on Wednesday.

The deal is deemed by the market as positive news for GoPro, which has faced sluggish sales and a decline in its market capitalization to $761 million now from $10 billion in its peak period in 2013, the report said.

Several months ago, GoPro contacted Shenzhen-based drone developer DJI Innovations about a potential deal, but DJI backed away citing "GoPro's lack of value," the report noted.

　　

