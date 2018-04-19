LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China sees more unicorn firms in Q1: report

1
2018-04-19 10:49Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China has seen the number of unicorn companies steadily grow in the first quarter of this year, a report showed.

Another 33 unicorn companies, those valued at 1 billion U.S. dollars or more and not yet listed, were added to the unicorn list in the first quarter in China, according to a report by the Hurun Research Institute.

That brings the total number of such companies in China to 151 at the end of March, the report said.

Tencent Music, a streaming and downloading services provider, led the emerging unicorns in terms of market valuation, followed by JD Logistics and the medical service platform under Ping An Insurance Company of China.

The majority of the 33 companies are in the Internet services, culture and entertainment or automobile sectors.

Beijing is home to the biggest number of new unicorns in China, followed by Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.