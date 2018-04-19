Belt & Road Initiative benefits trade liberalization, multilateralism

Chinese Ambassador to Cyprus Huang Xingyuan (R) addresses a seminar co-organized by Cypriot Foreign Ministry and the Chinese Embassy, in Nicosia, Cyprus, on April 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhang)

At a seminar co-organized by Cypriot foreign ministry and the Chinese Embassy on Wednesday, Chinese ambassador to Cyprus Huang Xingyuan said the Belt and Road Initiative benefits the world and China's commitment on trade liberalization, multilateralism.

The Belt and Road Initiative, which was put forward by China in 2013, is a good solution to many challenges currently facing the world, Huang told a packed audience of Cypriot officials, foreign diplomats, and scholars.

The ambassador said the initiative was an antidote to the rise of the anti-globalization mentality.

"As some countries tend to care more about their own domestic interests, the regional economic integration has been faced with difficulties, the global free trade system has encountered serious challenges, and the global economic governance has been caught in a difficult situation," he added.

The Belt and Road Initiative aims to make China develop and the world prosper, he said.

Huang said that since the initiative was put forward, it has received positive responses from many countries across the world, including Cyprus.

Answering a question regarding the trade dispute between China and the United States, Huang said: "We believe that the trend of globalization and trade liberalization is irreversible."