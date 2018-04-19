Corridor would link China, Nepal and India

China hopes to comprehensively increase its connectivity with Nepal, which would facilitate the construction of an economic corridor connecting China, Nepal and India, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in Beijing on Wednesday.

Wang spoke at a news conference after meeting with Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.

"As a long-term vision, we hope to build a multidimensional passage between China and Nepal covering ports, railways, roads, aviation, electricity and communication," Wang said.

Gyawali is in China for a five-day visit starting on Tuesday. He is visiting less than two weeks after Nepalese Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli visited India.

China, Nepal and India, which share borders, are "natural friends and partners", Wang said, adding that both China and India are pleased to see Nepal achieve stability and prosperity.

It should be a consensus between China and India to support Nepal's development, and the quick development of the two major emerging economies should benefit their neighbors, Wang said.

"It's a logical desire that should be supported by China and India that Nepal wants to leverage its geographic advantage, serving as a bridge between the two countries and benefiting from their development," Wang said.

The three countries should share the goal of achieving common development through cooperation, he said.

Gyawali said at the news conference that Nepal attaches great importance to ties with China, and that the two countries share common views on "developing a cross-Himalayan multidimensional transport network with long-term perspectives".

In May 2017, China and Nepal signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on the Belt and Road Initiative. Gyawali said his country expects the initiative will contribute to the development of areas like infrastructure, rails, roads, trade and tourism.

Wang said the two countries will work on plans for specific projects for cooperation in building the Belt and Road to help promote Nepal's economic development.

Also, China appreciates Gyawali reaffirming that the Nepalese government sticks firmly to the one-China policy and will never allow use of Nepalese soil for any anti-China activities, Wang said.