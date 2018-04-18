China's northeast bordering province sees surge in Russia trade

Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on the Sino-Russian border reported 47.7 percent annual growth in its trade with Russia in the first quarter of the year.

Its trade value with Russia reached 27.1 billion yuan (about 4.3 billion U.S. dollars), according to Harbin Customs.

The imports and exports with Russia contributed to 70.6 percent of the province's total trade and also propelled the total trade to grow 34.3 percent in the first three months, 24.9 percentage points higher than the national average, data showed.

The trade was mainly driven up by the increase of crude oil imports from Russia after a second line for the China-Russia oil pipeline began commercial operation on Jan. 1.

Mechanical and electrical products, and farm produce contributed to 41.6 percent and 22.4 percent of the exports value, respectively.

The province has trade ties with 142 countries and regions. It also has seen surges in trade with countries, like Brazil, New Zealand, Australia and India.

China and Russia share the border with more than 4,300 kilometers in length.