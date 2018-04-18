LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China's northeast bordering province sees surge in Russia trade

1
2018-04-18 23:15Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on the Sino-Russian border reported 47.7 percent annual growth in its trade with Russia in the first quarter of the year.

Its trade value with Russia reached 27.1 billion yuan (about 4.3 billion U.S. dollars), according to Harbin Customs.

The imports and exports with Russia contributed to 70.6 percent of the province's total trade and also propelled the total trade to grow 34.3 percent in the first three months, 24.9 percentage points higher than the national average, data showed.

The trade was mainly driven up by the increase of crude oil imports from Russia after a second line for the China-Russia oil pipeline began commercial operation on Jan. 1.

Mechanical and electrical products, and farm produce contributed to 41.6 percent and 22.4 percent of the exports value, respectively.

The province has trade ties with 142 countries and regions. It also has seen surges in trade with countries, like Brazil, New Zealand, Australia and India.

China and Russia share the border with more than 4,300 kilometers in length.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.