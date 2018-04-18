LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Lenovo aims to sell one bln USD new-type smart devices in 2018 financial year

1
2018-04-18 17:01Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Global personal computer giant Lenovo Group eyes selling new-type smart devices worth 1 billion U.S. dollars in the new financial year.

Lenovo will make "intelligence" its new brand label as the company keeps connecting their products with data, services and users, Yang Yuanqing, the company's chairman and CEO, said at the "Lenovo FY2018 China Kickoff" Tuesday.

The company eyes more progress in PC, mobile services, data centers and artificial intelligence in the new financial year.

Software and other services revenues are expected to reach 2 billion U.S. dollars this year, while the market penetration rate of Lenovo's PC value-added services could gain 1 percentage point.

Meanwhile, Lenovo hopes that revenue of its super-scale data center business will reach 1.5 billion U.S. dollars and that clients of its vertical industry intelligent solutions will grow by more than three times.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.