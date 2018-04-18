LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Alibaba confirmed as developing self-driving vehicles

1
2018-04-18 13:18Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group has confirmed that it has been working on autonomous driving technology, China Daily reported Wednesday.

Wang Gang, chief scientist at the company's AI Labs, is leading the research team and they have made rapid progress, the newspaper quoted Alibaba as saying.

The company's research aims to reach Level 4, which means the self driving vehicle can fully drive itself without human intervention in certain circumstances, said the report.

Chinese authorities issued regulations on April 12 to allow local road tests for intelligent connected vehicles, which covers different degrees of autonomous driving.

Alibaba has conducted regular road tests of its self-driving vehicles and the company was looking to hire an additional 50 experts to boost the technology, according to the newspaper.

Alibaba's move follows its rivals, Baidu and Tencent, another two Chinese internet conglomerates, which are also developing self-driving vehicles.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.