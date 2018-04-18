LINE

Large rubidium ore deposit found in south China

A large rubidium ore deposit has been discovered in south China's Guangdong Province, local authorities said Tuesday.

The mining association of Guangdong Province said that a 175,000-ton rubidium ore deposit had been verified in Heyuan City.

The China Mining Association confirmed that this is the first pure rubidium ore deposit verified in the world. Previously, rubidium has only been extracted along with associated minerals.

Rubidium is a soft, silvery-white metal which has attracted extensive attention in the new energy field.

More than ten other minerals including tin, tungsten, lead, zinc, copper and gold have also been found in the deposit.

　　

