LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Huawei receives world's 1st CE-TEC for 5G products

1
2018-04-18 09:38Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Chinese information and communications technology solutions provider Huawei has obtained the world's first CE type examination certificate (TEC) for 5G products.

The certification indicates that Huawei's 5G products have won official approval for commercial use in Europe. It also "represents a significant step towards realizing large-scale commercial 5G deployment," the company said in a statement.

CE marking is compulsory for products imported to and sold within the European Economic Area. It is regarded as a stamp of approval for entering the European market.

Huawei started research on 5G products in 2009, and has invested at least 600 million dollars in related research. It has built 11 5G research centers across the world.

Huawei's net profit grew by 28 percent to 47.5 billion yuan (about 7.6 billion U.S. dollars) last year. Its sales increased by 16 percent from 2016, reaching 604 billion yuan.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.