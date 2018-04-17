LINE

China closes illegal live-streaming platforms, online games

2018-04-17 22:58Xinhua

China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism tightened its crackdown on illegal online games, live-streaming apps and websites hosting illegal performances, it said Tuesday.

The ministry has ordered app stores to check the qualifications of live-streaming apps. Nearly 5,000 live-streaming apps have been investigated and 370 were closed.

A total of 14 companies were blacklisted by the ministry after being found to have put live-streaming apps into app stores using fake business licenses. App stores were asked to close 57 apps made by these companies.

Thirty performance websites such as huajiao.com, 6.cn, panda.tv, douyu.com and huya.com were investigated for illegal performances involving pornography, violence, gambling and superstitions, including websites that did not require performers to register with their real names or their identity.

The ministry also investigated 50 online games for illegal content or content that instigates crime or compromises social norms.

Some games did not adopt measures to prevent juveniles from internet addiction, and some did not require real-name registration or protect users' information, the ministry said.

The ministry has hotline (010-59881010) and website (www.12318.gov.cn) for information on illegal online games, live-streaming apps and websites.

　　

