LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China to scrap shipbuilding, airplane manufacturing share-holding limits for foreign investors this year

1
2018-04-17 16:50Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China will scrap share-holding limits in the shipbuilding and airplane manufacturing sectors for foreign investors this year, the country's top economic planner said Tuesday.

The limits will be lifted on shipbuilding processes including design, manufacturing and repair, and on production of airplanes including trunk and regional airliners, general-purpose airplanes, helicopters, drones and aerostats, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

Read more:

China to phase out automobile share-holding limits for foreign investors

China will phase out share-holding limits for foreign investors in the automobile sector, the country's top economic planner said Tuesday.

Share-holding limits for special-purpose vehicles and new energy vehicles will be scrapped for foreign investors in 2018, while those for commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles will be lifted in 2020 and 2022 respectively, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.