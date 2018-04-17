China to scrap shipbuilding, airplane manufacturing share-holding limits for foreign investors this year

China will scrap share-holding limits in the shipbuilding and airplane manufacturing sectors for foreign investors this year, the country's top economic planner said Tuesday.

The limits will be lifted on shipbuilding processes including design, manufacturing and repair, and on production of airplanes including trunk and regional airliners, general-purpose airplanes, helicopters, drones and aerostats, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

China to phase out automobile share-holding limits for foreign investors

China will phase out share-holding limits for foreign investors in the automobile sector, the country's top economic planner said Tuesday.

Share-holding limits for special-purpose vehicles and new energy vehicles will be scrapped for foreign investors in 2018, while those for commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles will be lifted in 2020 and 2022 respectively, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.