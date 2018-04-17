LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China's rural policy bank to increase support to poverty reduction

1
2018-04-17 13:13Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China's rural policy bank has pledged to increase loans to facilitate poverty relief work as the government steps up efforts to win the crucial battle against poverty.

The Agricultural Development Bank of China has required its provincial branches in 22 regions to take responsibility for poverty reduction work, as China aims to lift all the impoverished out of poverty by 2020.

The net loans for targeted poverty reduction should account for no less than 50 percent of total loans this year, according to Qian Wenhui, head of the policy bank.

In the 2016-2017 period, the lender has given out loans of 1 trillion yuan (about 159 billion U.S. dollars) for poverty reduction, according to Qian.

China has lifted more than 60 million people out of poverty in the past five years, with the poverty rate dropping from 10.2 percent to less than 4 percent.

There were around 30 million Chinese still living below the national poverty line at the end of last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.