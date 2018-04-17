LINE

Economy

China encourages central SOEs to gradually adjust industrial structure

2018-04-17 Xinhua

China is encouraging central state-owned enterprises (SOEs)to gradually adjust their industrial structure, the country's SOEs regulator said Monday.

The SOE sector has seen a gradual reduction in its share of the overall economy since 1978, but its competitiveness has been gaining strength, said Peng Huagang, spokesperson for the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC).

SOEs will phase out from some sectors while expanding presence in others, but it might be difficult to define a clear share of the SOEs' presence in certain sectors, Peng pointed out.

Peng said central SOEs in traditional sectors should upgrade their businesses by developing new technology and industries.

SASAC data showed that central telecom SOEs saw new business such as data and information and communication technology contribute over 51 percent to their overall revenue in the first quarter of this year, up 13.4 percent year on year.

The government will encourage central SOEs to capitalize on their assets via means such as IPOs and mixed-ownership reform to channel more capital into strategic and prospective industries, he said.

Central SOEs will see healthy, sustainable, and high-quality development as they gradually adjust their industrial structures, Peng added.

　　

