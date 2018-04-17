LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China sees steady employment in Q1

1
2018-04-17 10:39Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China continued to see a stable job market in the first quarter this year, with the unemployment rate at a relatively low level, data showed Tuesday.

From January to March, the surveyed unemployment rate in urban areas was 5.0 percent, 5.0 percent and 5.1 percent respectively, down 0.2 percentage points, 0.4 percentage points and 0.1 percentage points from the same month last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The urban surveyed unemployment rate in 31 major cities was 4.9 percent, 4.8 percent and 4.9 percent respectively, down 0.1 percentage points, 0.2 percentage points and 0.1 percentage points year on year.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.