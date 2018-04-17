LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China's GDP expanded by 6.8% in Q1: NBS

1
2018-04-17 10:38chinadaily.com.cn Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
CRRC employees operate an assembly line of the company in Qingdao, Shandong province. (Photo by Zhang Jingang/For China Daily)

CRRC employees operate an assembly line of the company in Qingdao, Shandong province. (Photo by Zhang Jingang/For China Daily)

China's GDP growth remained stable in the first quarter, up by 6.8 percent year-on-year, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.

Industrial output growth reached 6.8 percent in the first quarter, down by 0.4 percentage point compared with the first two months.

Private investment picked up by 8.9 percent in the same period, up by 0.8 percentage point compared with the January-February period.

Real estate development investment increased by 10.4 percent year-on-year in the first three months, accelerating by 0.5 percentage point from the first two months, the NBS said.

Retail sales rose by 9.8 percent in the first three months, 0.1 percentage point faster than the first two months.

The NBS said employment market remained stable, with the surveyed unemployment rate standing at 5 percent, 5 percent and 5.1 percent in the first three months, respectively, down by 0.2 percentage point, 0.4 percentage point and 0.1 percentage point over a year ago.

The NBS said there had been more supporting factors in the first quarter for China to achieve high-quality growth.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.