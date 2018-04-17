LINE

Economy

China's fixed-asset investment up 7.5 pct in Q1

2018-04-17 Xinhua

China's fixed-asset investment grew 7.5 percent year on year in the first quarter of this year, official data showed Tuesday.

Total FAI stood at 10.0763 trillion yuan (1.60545 trillion U.S. dollars), according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

　　

