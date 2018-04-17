LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China increases U.S. treasuries holdings in February

1
2018-04-17 09:25Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China increased its holdings of U.S. Treasury securities in February, after falling to a six-month low in January.

China raised its treasuries holdings by 8.5 billion U.S. dollars to 1.1767 trillion dollars in February, said the U.S. Treasury Department on Monday. China remained the largest holder of U.S. treasuries.

Japan, the second largest holder of U.S. treasuries, cut its holdings by 6.3 billion dollars to 1.0595 trillion dollars in the month.

By the end of February, overall foreign holdings of U.S. Treasury securities rose to 6.2916 trillion dollars.

As U.S. President Donald Trump is taking a tough stance against China on trade, investors are keeping a close eye on China's holdings of the U.S. treasuries.

In response to market concerns that China could reduce its treasuries holdings as a countermeasure against U.S. tariff actions on Chinese products, Chinese Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said earlier this month that China is a responsible investor and respects international capital market rules.

"China manages its foreign exchange reserves via market operations in accordance with market rules, specific market principles and the principle of diversified investment," he said, citing remarks made by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on forex reserves management last month.

China's foreign exchange reserves rose to 3.1428 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of March, according to data from the People's Bank of China.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.