LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Chinese fintech company join hands with UOB in exploring Southeast Asian market

1
2018-04-16 14:14Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PINTEC), a Chinese fintech company, and Singapore's United Overseas Bank (UOB) announced on Monday the establishment of their joint venture, which will launch its next-generation digital credit assessment solution in Southeast Asia.

The new company, named as Avatec.ai (S) Pte Ltd., aims to help banks and finance companies to be more efficient and more accurate when assessing credit quality of potential customers, including those who are new to credit, according to a press release from the two parent companies.

It said that the new company's credit assessment tool harnesses the power of artificial intelligence, machine learning and anti-fraud algorithms to determine an applicant's credit quality within seconds.

Dennis Tan, chief executive officer designate of Avatec, said the company's solution is not only useful to financial institutions, but also enable companies in sectors such as e-commerce, telecom, retail and travel to offer financial products such as point-of-sale financing, and personal and business loans quickly and efficiently.

Wei Wei, founder and CEO of PINTEC, said the partnership with UOB will help the Chinese fintech company to expand further into Southeast Asia, where a growing demand for fintech solutions arises as companies explore using technology to capture growth opportunities in the digital economy.

"Our collaboration with UOB, a leading bank in the region, will assist us with the expansion of our fintech solutions into Southeast Asia," he said, adding that the business expansion in the region is in line with the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative.

UOB owns the majority stake of 60 percent in Avatec, and plans to invest up to 12 million Singapore dollars (about 9.14 million US dollars) in the joint venture over the next two years.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.