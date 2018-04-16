TCL to work with App Annie

Home appliance giant TCL's mobile internet branch HAWK Internet will work with global app data provider App Annie to further tap overseas markets.

Both parties will collaborate in designing mobile app development strategies for HAWK Internet and improve the app user experience, under a memorandum of understanding.

Established in 2016 as part of TCL's business transition efforts, HAWK Internet has attracted about 340 million users in more than 200 countries and regions, according to Sun Liang, TCL vice president and HAWK CEO.

"While the domestic mobile internet market is well developed and very competitive, many overseas markets have abundant opportunities," Sun said.

Latin America is the company's largest overseas market, and the startup has stepped up its investment in countries and regions along the Belt and Road initiative in recent years. The company's mobile phone cleaning tool Super Cleaner made itself into the top 30 most downloaded Chinese apps in 2017.