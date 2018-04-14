U.S.-China trade frictions impact soybean producers: Iowa official

As the second largest soybean producer in the United States in terms of state, Iowa farmers who need markets for their products are impacted by U.S.-China trade frictions, an Iowa official told Xinhua on Thursday.

The ongoing trade disputes between the two countries have an obvious impact on agriculture and Iowa, said Adam Gregg, the lieutenant governor of the midwestern state of Iowa.

"We believe it's very important for Iowa farmers to have markets for our products. We are known for having very safe, reliable, affordable agricultural products," Gregg said.

On April 3, the U.S. administration proposed a list of Chinese products worth 50 billion U.S. dollars to be subject to a 25-percent import tariff. Within several hours, Beijing said it will levy a 25-percent duty on 50 billion dollars worth of U.S. products including soybeans, automobiles and chemicals, among others.

Gregg also said he and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds recently met with officials of U.S. Department of Agriculture to discuss issues impacting the agricultural community, including trade.