LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China import expo to help boost China-Vietnam trade

1
2018-04-14 09:00Xinhua Editor: Li Yahui ECNS App Download

China International Import Expo (CIIE), the first of its kind and slated for November, will help bolster trade between China and Vietnam, a Chinese diplomat said here on Friday.

China attaches importance to economic and trade ties with Vietnam and CIIE will help boost trade between the two countries, Commercial Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam Hu Suojin said when introducing the upcoming trade fair.

CIIE will be held in Shanghai on Nov. 5-10 as a way of showing China's consistent policy of opening-up as well as concretizing the Belt and Road Initiative, according to Hu.

The expo will offer Vietnamese enterprises a good opportunity to build up partnership with Chinese importers, and make many Chinese consumers better know the Vietnamese products, he said.

Vu Ba Phu, director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said Vietnam will participate in the expo with some 60 booths showcasing agricultural products, processed foodstuffs, consumers goods and services.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.