China import expo to help boost China-Vietnam trade

China International Import Expo (CIIE), the first of its kind and slated for November, will help bolster trade between China and Vietnam, a Chinese diplomat said here on Friday.

China attaches importance to economic and trade ties with Vietnam and CIIE will help boost trade between the two countries, Commercial Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam Hu Suojin said when introducing the upcoming trade fair.

CIIE will be held in Shanghai on Nov. 5-10 as a way of showing China's consistent policy of opening-up as well as concretizing the Belt and Road Initiative, according to Hu.

The expo will offer Vietnamese enterprises a good opportunity to build up partnership with Chinese importers, and make many Chinese consumers better know the Vietnamese products, he said.

Vu Ba Phu, director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said Vietnam will participate in the expo with some 60 booths showcasing agricultural products, processed foodstuffs, consumers goods and services.