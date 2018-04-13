LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China never seeks trade surplus: official

1
2018-04-13 16:38Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China said Friday that it has never sought trade surplus.

A trade imbalance is a market phenomenon determined by the economic structure and industrial competitiveness of the countries involved, said Huang Songping, a spokesman of the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

"China's trade surplus with the United States is not as big as it looks if we take into account factors such as statistical approaches, entrepot trade and service trade," Huang said at a press conference.

"We expect the United States to listen with patience to rational, pragmatic views on the deficit, and to suggest remedies to the imbalances to ensure long-term, steady development of economic and trade ties between the two countries," he added.

From January to March, trade between China and the United States rose 13 percent in dollar-denominated terms, with Chinese exports to the United States increased 14.8 percent and the China-U.S. trade surplus standing at 58.25 billion dollars, GAC data showed.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.