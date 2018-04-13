Daya Bay nuclear plant achieves 'world-class' status

The Daya Bay nuclear power plant in Shenzhen is becoming the benchmark for China's nuclear energy sector, with the first set of generators continuing to set new global records, according to one of its senior executive.

"The plant has been safely and stably operated for 13 years," an industry record, according to Pan Yinsheng, general manager of Daya Bay Nuclear Power Operations and Management Co. "This indicates that China's nuclear power technology and management have reached a world-class level."

The plant has now been in operation 15 months longer than the record set by a French nuclear facility, Pan said at a news conference on Thursday.

Daya Bay has six generating units. As the largest light-water reactor base in the world, it contributed 45.7 billion kilowatt-hours of power to the national grid last year.

By the end of last year, the plant — which began commercial operation in 1994 — had generated more than 663.7 billion kWh of electricity, with 236.22 billion kWh supplied to Hong Kong.

Pan said it is playing an important role in promoting economic development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.