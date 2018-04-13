LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

New growth engines ensure long-term steady growth

1
2018-04-13 15:45China Daily Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
A Hangzhou resident scans the QR code on a shared car. (Photo/China Daily)

A Hangzhou resident scans the QR code on a shared car. (Photo/China Daily)

China's new growth engines have been an important power behind the country's stable economic growth, as they have offset shocks from dwindling traditional growth engines, according to a post on the National Bureau of Statistics website Friday.

Value added in "new industries and business models in new areas" amounted to 11.4 trillion yuan in 2016, accounting for 15.3 percent of China's entire GDP.

Between 2013 and 2017, high-tech industrial value added increased 11.7 percent year-on-year, 5.1 percentage points higher than the growth rate of the entire industry sector. Between 2015 and 2017, value added in the emerging industrial sector increased by 10.5 percent, 4.4 percentage points higher than the entire industry sector.

Between 2015 and 2017, the emerging service sector's revenue increased 14.8 percent yearly, 3.5 percentage points higher than the average revenue growth of all service companies.

Between 2015 and 2017, online retail sales grew at an average of 30 percent, about 20 percentage points higher than the yearly growth rate of retail sales of consumer goods in the whole economy.

While new economic growth engines have ensured the country's long-term steady growth, they have also helped the country undergo tough structural upgrades.

In 2017, the service sector accounted for 51.6 percent of GDP, up from 45.3 percent in 2012. Between 2013 and 2017, the service sector's contribution rate to the economic growth was 52.8 percent, much higher than agriculture's contribution rate of 4.6 percent and industry's contribution rate of 42.6 percent.

Between 2013 and 2017, the growth rate of six high energy-consuming industries was lowered to 6.4 percent, 0.2 percentage points lower than the entire industry sector.

In 2017, industrial capacity usage rate hit 77 percent, 1.2 percentage points higher than in 2013.

 

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.