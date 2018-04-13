Shanghai world's busiest container port: report

The Yangshan Harbor container port in Shanghai (File Photo/Xinhua)

Shanghai was the world's busiest container port in 2017, according to a report by shipping consultancy service Alphaliner. Shanghai handled a total of 40 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) last year, an 8.3 percent increase from the previous year.

Singapore took second place, followed by Shenzhen, which ranked third on the list with 25 million TEU. Ningbo and Hong Kong were another two ports in China that made it into the top 10.

The Alphaliner report also says that, thanks to the recovery in the global economy, the world's busiest container ports enjoyed a 5 percent increase and recorded a total volume of 600 million TEU in 2017.