Sony sees new business as catalysts

New business covering artificial intelligence, automotive electronics, sensor, wearable and smart home will become new growth catalysts for Sony, which sees China as a "strategic and information hub", Japan's electronics giant said today.

"China is not only one of the the largest markets, but increasingly it has become a strategic and information hub for Sony," said Kazuo Hirai, Sony's chairman.

The Japanese giant intends to collaborate with a Chinese carmaker to adapt the latest car camera sensor for intelligent driving and even self-driving in China. The automotive camera sensor market has a big potential as a car needs 13 camera sensors on average, compared with two in a smartphone, said Takahashi Hiroshi, Sony China's president.

Sony has strong technological expertise in camera sensors which it offers to the world's six biggest smartphone brands, including four from China.

In the first half of Sony's fiscal year ended on September 30, its revenue jumped 30 percent year on year in China on brisk sales of new-technology TVs, professional cameras, sensors used in smartphones and game devices and services.