LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Sony sees new business as catalysts

1
2018-04-13 14:52shine.cn Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

New business covering artificial intelligence, automotive electronics, sensor, wearable and smart home will become new growth catalysts for Sony, which sees China as a "strategic and information hub", Japan's electronics giant said today.

"China is not only one of the the largest markets, but increasingly it has become a strategic and information hub for Sony," said Kazuo Hirai, Sony's chairman.

The Japanese giant intends to collaborate with a Chinese carmaker to adapt the latest car camera sensor for intelligent driving and even self-driving in China. The automotive camera sensor market has a big potential as a car needs 13 camera sensors on average, compared with two in a smartphone, said Takahashi Hiroshi, Sony China's president.

Sony has strong technological expertise in camera sensors which it offers to the world's six biggest smartphone brands, including four from China.

In the first half of Sony's fiscal year ended on September 30, its revenue jumped 30 percent year on year in China on brisk sales of new-technology TVs, professional cameras, sensors used in smartphones and game devices and services.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.