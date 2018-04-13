LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Chinese company provides security for Americas summit

1
2018-04-13 14:12Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Security and control measures provided by Chinese firm Nuctech have been set up at the eighth Summit of the Americas scheduled for April 13-14 in Peru.

Nuctech equipment, including X-ray inspection systems and other security equipment, can been found at access areas of the Lima Convention Center, as well as the nearby Ministry of Culture, the Grand National Theater and the Museum of the Nation, which are all part of the summit complex.

The organizing committee of the summit put out an international tender for the equipment, which was won by Nuctech over U.S. and Brazilian competitors.

Nuctech has set 22 electronic access machines, similar to those used for airport security screenings. They generate high-resolution, 360-degree images which help detect small objects and distinct-color materials, and can distinguish between organic and inorganic materials, according to a maintenance team from the company.

"This allows us to obtain good quality scanner images ... while we offer rapid corrective and preventive maintenance and services round the clock," Bian Lijun, a Nuctech executive, told Xinhua.

Nuctech is an experienced provider of non-intrusive technology at ports, airports, customs checkpoints, as well as exhibitions, summits and sports competitions.

The Summit of the Americas, themed "Democratic Governance against Corruption" this year, gathers heads of state and government of the Western Hemisphere to address challenges faced in the Americas.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.