Changan Auto teams up with Tencent in auto intelligence

2018-04-13 10:49Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Changan Automobile Company Limited, a Chinese car manufacturer, will partner with Tencent to form a subsidiary to develop the internet of vehicles (IoV).

The two signed an agreement for the joint venture Thursday at the ongoing 2018 China "Internet Plus" & Digital Economy Summit in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

A statement from Changan Automobile said the joint venture will develop an IoV platform and conduct big data analysis in facial recognition and driver drowsiness detection.

In 2016, Changan Automobile joined with search engine Baidu in cloud computing and artificial intelligence in traditional car making.

　　

