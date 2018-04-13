LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Labor market booms in China's manufacturing hub

1
2018-04-13 10:47Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Hucais, a printing company in south China's Guangdong Province, is trying every means possible to find new workers.

"Recruitment in the first quarter of the year is never easy due to the Spring Festival vacation and we really need 15 percent more staff," said Hucais executive Sun Jinlong.

It is a busy time, as delivery on orders that came in between January and March is scheduled for as late as August. The company rewards workers who introduce new staff and tries to prevent the loss of senior staff through training and benefits.

Hucais is among many companies in Guangdong fighting for job seekers as orders flood in.

Guangzhou companies are recruiting more staff than this time last year and many have found themselves with no choice but to raise salaries. The demand for migrant workers is also on the rise.

Shenzhen Talent claims that more than 80 percent of Shenzhen companies have hired more new staff since the Spring Festival holiday than they did last year.

In Humen Township, electronics manufacturers are in dire need of workers, according to Deng Zhiqiang, deputy head of the township's human resources bureau.

"Following the vacation, 92 percent of our workers have returned, but that is far from enough," said Cai Zongming, general manager of Dongguan C.C.P. Contact Probes Co., Ltd., a cell phone component maker that supplies Apple and Huawei. "We are handing out leaflets on the streets to attract workers."

Recruitment personnel in some companies have traveled to central and western areas, such as Yunnan Province, to find workers, Deng said.

Employers are offering accident and critical insurance in addition to the five types of insurance required by the government, Deng said.

Humen, a district of Dongguan, a production base for garments and cables, had 88,000 market entities in 2017, up 16.3 percent. Last year, industrial electricity consumption grew by 10.8 percent. The number of high-tech companies rose from 76 to 170.

As manufacturers upgrade production lines, they need more skilled workers. At a job fair in late March, Dongguan companies made offers to 58,000 college students who will graduate this summer and, for the first time in Guangdong, the number of college graduates who found new jobs exceeded the number who received only secondary education.

"We ignored this fair in the past because it was full of migrant workers, but we came here this year since we are desperate to find some experienced, skilled applicants," said Yu Haibao, recruitment manager of Juhai Soft, a Guangzhou high-tech company.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.