China, IMF launch new center to support Belt and Road

2018-04-13 09:26Xinhua

China and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) established a new center Thursday to support the Belt and Road Initiative.

The China-IMF Capacity Development Center aims to provide personnel training, support institution building and boost communication for countries along the Belt and Road, according to a statement issued Thursday by the People's Bank of China (PBOC).

PBOC governor Yi Gang said China will enhance cooperation in financing sector to foster a more open world economy, Yi said.

The center will soon begin offering macro-financial training courses to officials from IMF member countries, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said at the inauguration.

　　

