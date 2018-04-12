LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China to enhance role of Internet Plus in medical care

1
2018-04-12 22:34Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

The State Council, China's cabinet, on Thursday expanded the role of Internet Plus in medical care.

Hospitals on second and third levels, the bigger hospitals in China, should provide online services for appointments, checking examination results and others, according to a statement released after an executive meeting of the State Council presided over by Premier Li Keqiang.

Medical institutions should be allowed to consult online for return visits for some conditions, the statement read.

Telemedicine should cover all medical unions and county-level hospitals across the country, and connect the better medical resources in east China with the demands of the central and western areas.

The country should also further explore the sharing of the prescriptions and medicine sales by medical institutions, according to the statement.

Moreover, the statement asked for more fairness in education, including setting up more smaller schools in more remote and less populated villages, and setting up boarding schools in towns for left-behind children.

"Internet Plus" education and targeted voluntary teaching should also be used in rural schools, the statement read.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.