New measures separate from trade dispute

2018-04-12

China's continued opening-up measures have nothing to do with the ongoing trade friction with the United States, said Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng on Thursday.

The major strategic decisions are made based on an accurate estimation of the country's current development level, in order to elevate opening-up in the new era to a higher level, Gao said.

He noted that China and the United States have not negotiated on the trade frictions yet.

"There are principles to follow for negotiations. The US side has not shown any sincerity to negotiate yet," said Gao.

 

　　

