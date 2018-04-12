LINE

Traditional PC sales show flat growth rates

Global shipment of traditional PCs — desktops, notebooks, and workstations — totaled 60.4 million units and recorded flat year-on-year growth during the first quarter of this year, according to research firm International Data Corp.

Hewlett-Packard took the top spot, with shipment of 13.68 million units, up 4.3 percent from 13.11 million units a year earlier, while its market share rose to 22.6 percent from 21.7 percent.

During the first quarter of this year, HP maintained the lead compared with other rivals and marked an eighth consecutive period of quarter-on-quarter growth. The company recorded growth in all markets except for Latin America.

Lenovo came second, with shipment of 12.31 million units, basically flat with 12.30 million units moved a year ago. The company grabbed a market share of 20.4 percent in the first quarter, and saw year-on-year shipment volume stabilize with flat global growth.

Dell was third with shipments of 10.19 million units, up 6.4 percent year-on-year. Its market share grew to 16.9 percent from 15.9 percent.

Acer ranked fourth. Its PC shipment fell 7.7 percent to 4.09 million units, while market share slipped to 6.8 percent from 7.3 percent a year earlier.

Apple finished the quarter in the fifth position. Its PC shipment fell 4.8 percent to 4 million units, while market share slipped to 6.6 percent from 7 percent a year earlier.

　　

