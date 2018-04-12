LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China moves to guide development of outbound investment funds

1
2018-04-12 09:39Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China's state economic planner released a document Wednesday to guide the development of outbound investment and financing funds, eyeing more capital for the Belt and Road Initiative and better cooperation with global lenders.

The funds will be encouraged to direct investment into industrial cooperation, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

The document said the funds should help ensure "stable, sustainable and safe capital sources" for the Belt and Road.

Chinese outbound investment funds will be supported to expand collaboration with global financial institutions, including the World Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and the New Development Bank.

China will support those funds to expand business, such as overseas equity investment, debt financing, and cross-border guarantee.

Financing channels of those funds will be broadened, the document said, allowing fund-raising from all types of private capital, including sovereign wealth funds.

Regulators including the NDRC and the central bank will step up supervision and channel more energy into risk control to ensure healthy development of the funds.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.