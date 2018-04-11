LINE

Premier Li urges Shanghai to further improve business environment

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called on Shanghai to further improve the business environment and reduce institutional transaction costs in its efforts to expand reform and opening up.

Li urged the local government to firmly promote reforms and opening up to accumulate more fresh experiences.

Li made the remarks during a two-day inspection that ended Wednesday to the municipality, where he visited the Shanghai pilot free trade zone, a foreign medicine firm, a local manufacturing company, a hospital and an innovation incubator.

　　

